AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- On the heels of a deadly kidnapping this week, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break, and beyond, because of the ongoing violence throughout that country.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”

The United States government has also issued recent travel warnings to Mexico. Travelers are encouraged to view the latest warnings online. Additionally, U.S. citizens who do decide to travel to Mexico are urged to register with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate prior to their departure.

DPS said it understands many people do travel to Mexico without incident, “but the serious risks cannot be ignored”. All travelers are encouraged to carefully research any planned trips and, again, consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico at this time.