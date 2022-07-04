ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a crash earlier today during a high-speed chase. That trooper was not injured in the crash, but DPS remained on the scene investigating as of 1:00 p.m.

Another car was hit during the collision, but it is unclear if that car was occupied when it was hit.

The crash occurred on the corner of Casa Grande and Whitaker, but witnesses reported seeing the pursuit in several areas including near West Loop 338, 16th Street and 14th and Tom Green, and near University and Idlewood.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, the suspect later abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene. The suspect has not yet been caught.