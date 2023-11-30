TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing to implement the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators commercial driver license Skills Test Modernization initiative after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recently announced its approval.

The more robust CDL testing solution offers standardization with flexibility regarding changing roads and technology. DPS officials said the goal is to create a simpler, more effective testing process that best assesses an applicant’s readiness to operate a commercial vehicle safely. The CDL Skills Test Modernization will deliver:

Modernized protocols for CMV pre-trip vehicle inspection and basin control skills testing

Checklist for pre-trip vehicle inspection test as an aide to applicants

Updated CDL Driver’s Manual

DPS will begin implementing the initiative in spring of 2024 with an estimated completion date of September 1, 2024.

To learn more about how to apply for a CDL, visit this website.