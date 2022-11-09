ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Highway Patrol is asking for help from the community to identify a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit and run crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 12:32 p.m. on SH 176, about 15 miles east of Andrews. Investigators said a red 2006 Ford Expedition was struck by a semi-truck that left the scene heading east. The truck is believed to be a white cab truck with flatbed trailer, loaded with four to five joints of large pipe. The trailer is believed to have left side damage and possible red paint transfer from the Expedition.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is urged to call Texas DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area if possible while the crash is being investigated. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.