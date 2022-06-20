ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man is dead following a weekend crash on Loop 338 near mile marker 284. Now the Texas Department Safety is asking for help to find the driver responsible his death.

According to DPS, around 2:20 a.m. on June 18, David Koehavong, 31, of Rossville, GA was intoxicated and walking in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver in that crash left the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or the Texas Department of Public Safety at 432-498-2131.