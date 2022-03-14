HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victim killed in a weekend crash in Howard County. Joseph Harrison Savoy, 24, of Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a news release, around 9:00 p.m. on March 12, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on US 87, about 11 miles south of Big Spring. There, troopers found a wrecked 2016 BMW X5.

Investigators said the driver, later identified as Savoy, was traveling southbound when he veered off the roadway and crash through a fence. Savoy’s vehicle rolled several times and Savoy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.