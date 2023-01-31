PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District responded to 42 crashes from midnight to noon on January 31 amid icy weather throughout the Permian Basin.

Crews are still working to clear a multi-vehicle crash at the IH-10 / IH-20 split near mile marker 185 in Jeff Davis County. A DPS spokesman said that crash involved at least 12 vehicles; various injuries were also reported in that incident.

Sgt. Steven Blanco said travel on West Texas roadways is discouraged because of the continued icy conditions, which are expected to get worse overnight. However, for those needing to travel, Blanco stressed the importance of practicing safe winter driving habits and allowing plenty of time to reach your destination.