DPS releases video in cold case murder of Pecos man

TEXAS (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety released its latest cold case video Monday.

The episode features the Jose Jasso case. Jasso, 83, was found murdered at his ranch in Reeves County in March of 2010. Investigators say Jasso was found inside his burned home. Evidence at the scene suggested an altercation had taken place just before the murder.

Jasso’s truck was found later in a parking lot in Odessa. According to DPS, an unknown woman was seen by a witness driving Jasso’s truck. So far, no one has been charged with this crime.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a $3,000 cash reward.

You can find the full video here.