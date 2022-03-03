MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released more information on an officer involved shooting that happened early this morning in Midland County.

According to the release, the shooting occurred around 2:20 a.m. March 3 at Sandstone Ridge Apartments in the 5500 block of Sherwood Drive. The suspect was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he later died.

That suspect has not yet been identified by investigators, who said the man did not have a state issued identification card or driver’s license with him at the time of the shooting. Investigators are still working to confirm his identity.

The Midland County deputy, who was not injured in the incident, has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. This is standard procedure for all officer involved shooting investigations. The case has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.