MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Eastbound I-20 traffic near Loop 250 is at a standstill after a truck caught fire this afternoon.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said troopers are on the scene near mile marker 133 to assist with traffic control- drivers in eastbound lanes are being diverted as crews work to clean up the scene now that the fire has been extinguished.

It is unknown if anyone inside the truck was injured.