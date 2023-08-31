MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety will be working over the holiday weekend to ensure the public’s safety and encourage everyone to drive safely.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in Operation Care this weekend, an operation with the goal of reducing traffic accidents in Midland County and allowing everyone to have a safe weekend. According to a post by MCSO, additional traffic units throughout the county will be focusing on traffic violations such as speeding, texting while driving, and driving while intoxicated.

Operation Care, or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, is an initiative among police agencies across the country, and includes Texas Highway Patrol. the operation increases enforcement efforts during designated periods throughout the year, including holidays such as Labor Day.

In addition, Texas Highway Patrol will be stepping up patrols from Friday, September 1st through midnight of Monday, September 4th. Troopers will be on the lookout for people not wearing seatbelts, speeding, driving while intoxicated, as well as drivers who fail to follow the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down” law, among other traffic violations.

“Roads will be busy this holiday weekend and we want everyone to get to and from their destinations safely,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Do your part by paying attention to the road, put your phone down, buckle up, slow down and obey all traffic laws, so that we can end the summer on a safe note.”

According to a release by DPS, troopers across the state issued more than 64,000 citations and warnings during the 2022 Labor Day holiday enforcement period. Of those issued, 5,513 citations were for speeding, 720 seatbelt and child restraint citations, 1,315 citations for no insurance, and 230 warnings for “Move Over, Slow Down” violations. DPS additionally had 288 DWI arrests, 280 felony arrests, and 155 fugitive arrests.