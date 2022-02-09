HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a fiery crash near Big Spring. Drivers along Interstate 20 should expect delays.

According to DPS, a semi-truck was traveling in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 171 when it hit a guard rail and caught on fire. The driver was able to exit the truck and was not injured in the crash.

The interstate is down to one eastbound lane as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.