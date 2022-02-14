WARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a deadly crash along Interstate 20 in Ward County.

According to DPS westbound traffic near mile marker 81 is down to one lane as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved, but a viewer submitted photo showed at least one semi-truck on fire.

DPS has confirmed that one person has died, the name of the victim has not yet been released. We will update this story as more information becomes available.