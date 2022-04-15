ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in West Odessa.

A DPS spokesperson said the crash happened around 8:20 this evening near 16th Street and FM1936 when a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. One person riding the motorcycle has died, another has been taken to an area hospital for care.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and drivers are asked to use caution in the area while troopers remain on the scene.