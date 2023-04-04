ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run crash that left two people dead earlier this week.

According to a crash report, around 10:35 p.m. on April 2, troopers responded to the area of W University Boulevard and Sycamore Street to investigate a crash. At the scene, troopers found a motorcyclist, 40-year-old Kristofer Goodrum, of Midland, and his passenger, 38-year-old Jessica Goodrum, also of Midland, dead.

Investigators said the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on University approaching Sycamore Street and, while turning left, failed to yield the right of way to the Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Kristofer as he headed east on University. The driver of the Silverado left the scene and has not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call 432-498-2100.