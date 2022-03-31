ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least one person has died following a deadly crash early Thursday morning in West Odessa.

An ECSO spokesperson said the incident happened near Moss and Third Street, but could not give any details about the events of the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to ECSO.

The name of the victim has not been released, ECSO said DPS is working to contact the victim’s family.

This is a developing situation, we will update this story as more information becomes available.