MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing the number of troopers on the road from Friday, June 23rd, through Sunday, Jul 9th as part of the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) – Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), according to a release.
This will run in conjunction with Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, which will run July 3rd and 4th for the Fourth of July holiday week.
DPS troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, or not wearing seatbelts. The goal of the program is to reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities.
DPS suggests some safety tips for people who will be driving during the Independence Day holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive, make alternate plans if consuming alcohol
- Move over and slow down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show same courtesy to other drivers stopped on the side of the road.
- Everyone in the vehicle should buckle up – it’s the law
- Slow down, particularly in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas, or construction zones
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices unless the vehicle is stopped. Have a passenger operate the device so you can keep your eyes on the road
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges
- Don’t drive fatigued. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. TxDOT has an interactive map where you can monitor road conditions and closures.
- Be watchful of your surroundings and report any s through their community reporting system, iWatchTexas.