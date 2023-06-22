MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing the number of troopers on the road from Friday, June 23rd, through Sunday, Jul 9th as part of the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) – Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), according to a release.

This will run in conjunction with Operation CARE, or Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, which will run July 3rd and 4th for the Fourth of July holiday week.

DPS troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, or not wearing seatbelts. The goal of the program is to reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

DPS suggests some safety tips for people who will be driving during the Independence Day holiday: