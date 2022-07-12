ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened just a little after 9:00 p.m. on July 11 near SH 302 and FM 1936, just six miles of Odessa.

Keethan James Gould, 40, of Farmington, NM, Angel A Rico DeLeon, 27, of Big Lake, and David Saenz-Cera, 35, of Dumas, were all pronounced dead at the scene after the Chevrolet Malibu they were riding in collided with a Ford F-350.

Investigators said the driver of the Ford was heading northbound on FM 1936 when he failed to yield the right of way at a yield sign and hit the Chevrolet that was traveling westbound on SH 302. Witnesses at the scene said the Ford caught fire shortly after impact; the driver and passenger of that vehicle were taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.