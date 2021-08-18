DPS identifies victim in deadly vehicle pedestrian crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man killed Tuesday in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

James M. Crosson Jr., 76, of Gustine, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene.



According to a release by DPS, around 6:35 a.m. on August 17, troopers responded to the scene on Interstate 20 near mile marker 178. Investigators say Crosson was trying to walk south across the highway when a vehicle heading west struck him. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.