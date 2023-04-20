ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man killed Wednesday in a crash that caused a secondary collision with a train as 86-year-old John Edward Grube, of Frisco. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to a crash report, around 8:18 a.m. on April 19, troopers responded to Murphy Street and Business 20 after a train collided with a truck that had stalled on the tracks. Investigators said Grube was driving a Honda Odyssey eastbound on Murphy and failed to yield the right of way to the driver of a Ford F-250 who was trying to turn left onto Business 20. After the initial collision between the two vehicles, the Ford came to rest on the train tracks.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 28-year-oldJesus Guadalupe Laredo, of Corpus Christi, safely exited his vehicle before the train struck. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital and is said to be stable.

A passenger in the Honda, 90-year-old Kay Clemens Pries, also of Frisco, was taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries and is said to be in critical condition.