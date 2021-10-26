DPS identifies Odessa man killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash early Saturday morning as Rogelio Suchil, 30, of Odessa.

Around 1:24 a.m. on October 23, troopers were called to investigate the crash on State Loop 338, one mile south of Odessa. Investigators say Suchil was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 south on 338 when he left the roadway, lost control of his truck, and rolled.

According to DPS, Suchil was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.