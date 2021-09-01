DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in an accident Sunday.

Hector Talamantes, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a crash report, around 6:55 p.m. on August 29, troopers were called to State Loop 338 at mile marker 254 about the crash. Investigators say the driver of a 2015 Ford F-150 was heading north on the loop and failed to stay in a single lane. The Ford then hit the 2007 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Talamantes.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigation is on-going.