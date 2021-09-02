DPS encouraging safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

TEXAS (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety is encouraging everyone to drive safely as they celebrate the unofficial end of summer during the long Labor Day weekend.

The Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6, looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

“DPS is reminding all drivers that safety always comes first,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “While long weekends are a time to get out and enjoy, we all need to do our part to keep roads safe, and that is why troopers will be out ensuring everyone is following the traffic laws.”

During the 2020 Labor Day holiday, troopers issued 71,544 citations and warnings. This included 9,239 citations for speeding; 1,088 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; 1,419 citations for no insurance; and 534 warnings and citations for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS enforcement efforts also resulted in 402 DWI arrests, 802 felony arrests and 200 fugitive arrests.

Drivers are encouraged to follow these tips during the Labor Day holiday: