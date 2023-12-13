MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Sgt. Steven Blanco has confirmed a man a man involved in an officer involved shooting in Greenwood earlier this week has died. The shooting victim has been identified as 41-year-old Wesley Wells.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:50 a.m. on Monday, December 11, deputies responded to an aggravated assault in Northeast Midland, in Greenwood. When deputies arrived, events led to a shooting involving those responders.

No other details have been released about what transpired and the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation, as is customary in all officer-involved shootings. We will update as more information becomes available.