MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Two Midland men have been arrested after they were caught using a stolen credit card to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of semi-truck tires. Misael Hernandez, 41, has been charged with Theft of Property Greater than $30,000, but less than $150,000. Yoel Sotolongo, 38, has been charged with Credit/Debit Card Abuse, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information, and Theft of Property Greater than $300,000.

According to an affidavit, on March 25, a Special Agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division was contacted about a stolen credit card out of Dalhart, Texas that was used to buy more than $12,000 worth of semi-truck tires. Agents set up a “controlled delivery” and met with Hernandez, who unloaded the tires onto his trailer. The agents then followed Hernandez to another address where he delivered the tires to Sotolongo.





At that address, agents found a “large quantity” of newly purchased tires and rims that had been purchased fraudulently. Agents executed a search warrant on the property and found another enclosed trailer full of tires. Additionally, agents seized four trailers, and two trucks, along with all the tires that had been purchased from various businesses throughout the state.

Both men were taken into custody and transported to the Midland County Detention Center. According to jail records, Sotolongo was released from custody on March 28 on an unknown bond. Hernandez was released from custody on Tuesday on a $50,000.