MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On March 4, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted an Adult Prostitution Operation and Online Solicitation Operation in Midland. The goal was to target people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and arrest people suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including; DPS’ CID and Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Ward County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division.

As a result of these operations, five suspects were arrested and are now facing charges.

Enrique Jalomo, 33, Eldorado, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana

Jared Jay Delgado, 28, Lubbock, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Joe Lee Warnick, 51, Odessa, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution

Jorge Alvarado, 42, Midland, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution

Timothy Scott, 41, Stanton, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution

Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects. The five arrested have since bonded out of jail.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.