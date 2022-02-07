WEST TEXAS (Nexstar)- – The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted multiple prostitution stings throughout the West Texas Region in January. As part of those operations, the department made 35 arrests for offenses such as adult prostitution, as well as the online solicitation of a minor. About 20 of those arrested were from the Permian Basin.
DPS said the goal of the operations was to target people “seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts from minors”.
The following people were arrested:
- Dakota Beal, 25, of Andrews – Online Solicitation of a Minor, Resisting Arrest/Apprehension, Possession of Controlled Substance Drug Free Zone
- Leroy Montes, 24, of Midland – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Jesus Alfredo Zarrazula Macias, 25, of Odessa – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Julio Barajas, 24, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Marcos Miguel Zaragoza, 39, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Eddy Payen, 33, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jay Mack Britten, 49, of Andrews – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jorge Luis Fuster, 36, of Hollywood, FL – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Hector Soto, 25, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Richard Cordova, 50, of Trinidad, CO – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Noah Christopher Robinson, 25, of Albuquerque, NM – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jorge Juarez-Rangel, 40, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Keontay Acbuefonzo Herman Bluford, 26, of Boron, CA – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Carlos Flores, 30, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Waymond Brown IV, 26, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jesse Lee Flores, 35, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jaime Monrreal, Jr., 35, of Schertz – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Ramsey Sterling Bass, 21, of Palestine – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Thomas Matthew Fricke, 48, of Midland – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Paul Davis Clark, 46, of Hattiesburg, MS – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Steven Mata, 30, of Midland – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Luis Ramiro Gonzalez, 25, of Midland – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Juan Silva III, 25, of McAllen – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Steven Anthony Pacheco, 42, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Joshua Daniel Rochelle, 40 of Big Spring – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Guy Rock Hutson Jr., 41, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Miguel Hinojoza, 27, of Andrews – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Eli Martin Castro, 44, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Erick Torres, 33, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Isaac Anthony West, 21, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Christopher Reza, 36, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Nathanial Charles, 49, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Alexandro Beato Torres, 45, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution
- Gilbert Kieth Martinez, 37, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1g less than 4g
- Benjamin Bernard Atkins JR, 28, of Pensacola, FL- Solicitation of Prostitution
DPS says these investigations highlight the partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.