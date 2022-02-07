WEST TEXAS (Nexstar)- – The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted multiple prostitution stings throughout the West Texas Region in January. As part of those operations, the department made 35 arrests for offenses such as adult prostitution, as well as the online solicitation of a minor. About 20 of those arrested were from the Permian Basin.

DPS said the goal of the operations was to target people “seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts from minors”.

The following people were arrested:

Dakota Beal, 25, of Andrews – Online Solicitation of a Minor, Resisting Arrest/Apprehension, Possession of Controlled Substance Drug Free Zone

– Online Solicitation of a Minor, Resisting Arrest/Apprehension, Possession of Controlled Substance Drug Free Zone Leroy Montes, 24, of Midland – Online Solicitation of a Minor

– Online Solicitation of a Minor Jesus Alfredo Zarrazula Macias, 25, of Odessa – Online Solicitation of a Minor

– Online Solicitation of a Minor Julio Barajas, 24, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Marcos Miguel Zaragoza, 39, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Eddy Payen, 33, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Jay Mack Britten, 49, of Andrews – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Jorge Luis Fuster, 36, of Hollywood, FL – Solicitation of Prostitution

Hector Soto, 25, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Richard Cordova, 50, of Trinidad, CO – Solicitation of Prostitution

Noah Christopher Robinson, 25, of Albuquerque, NM – Solicitation of Prostitution

Jorge Juarez-Rangel, 40, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Keontay Acbuefonzo Herman Bluford, 26, of Boron, CA – Solicitation of Prostitution

Carlos Flores, 30, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Waymond Brown IV, 26, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Jesse Lee Flores, 35, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Jaime Monrreal, Jr., 35, of Schertz – Solicitation of Prostitution

Ramsey Sterling Bass, 21, of Palestine – Solicitation of Prostitution

Thomas Matthew Fricke, 48, of Midland – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Paul Davis Clark, 46, of Hattiesburg, MS – Solicitation of Prostitution

Steven Mata, 30, of Midland – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Luis Ramiro Gonzalez, 25, of Midland – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Juan Silva III, 25, of McAllen – Solicitation of Prostitution

Steven Anthony Pacheco, 42, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Joshua Daniel Rochelle, 40 of Big Spring – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Guy Rock Hutson Jr., 41, of Odessa – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Miguel Hinojoza, 27, of Andrews – Solicitation of Prostitution

– Solicitation of Prostitution Eli Martin Castro, 44, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution

Erick Torres, 33, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution

Isaac Anthony West, 21, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution

Christopher Reza, 36, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution

Nathanial Charles, 49, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution

Alexandro Beato Torres, 45, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution

Gilbert Kieth Martinez, 37, of El Paso – Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1g less than 4g

Benjamin Bernard Atkins JR, 28, of Pensacola, FL- Solicitation of Prostitution

DPS says these investigations highlight the partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.