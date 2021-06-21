Downtown Odessa to host downtown celebration as alternative to Firecracker Fandango

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Firecracker Fandango as we know it, will not happen this year.

Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Downtown Odessa, Inc. has reworked the festivities into an alternate event: Downtown Independence Day Celebration.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, July 2 and will have two parts.

From 6:00-8:00 p.m. there will be food trucks and a car and motorcycle show along Texas Avenue between 4th and 6th Streets.

The second part will be a free concert, inside the newly renovated Ector Theatre, featuring the Selfless Lovers from Austin, TX., a part of the Hot Summer Nights Concert Series.

Tickets are free but must be reserved ahead of the event. You can reserve your tickets here.

Downtown Odessa, Inc. is already planning the 2022 Firecracker Fandango event, which will include new events, such as a Battle of the Bands and an enhanced children’s area with water activities.