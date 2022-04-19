ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Odessa Arts is inviting the community for an evening of fun this Friday. The evening will consist of a walking tour of downtown with seven stops between the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center and Roosters such as Copper Key Gift and Revival Float Spa, each featuring a different artistic activity or demonstration including a glass blowing demo by Glass Hopper Midland.

You can grab your ticket for the event here. All attendees will receive 2 free drinks and 2 snacks along the route, as well as a souvenir t-shirt printed right before your eyes by Pots-n-Prints and a commemorative tote bag