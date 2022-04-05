ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Downtown Odessa is springing into the season with the Downtown Egg Hunt, presented by Copper Key Realty. The egg hunt is expected to kick off Friday.

With Bunny Trail map in hand, you will be able to scout out your route.

Each stop along the route will feature a business in the area. Stop in each business for your egg. Downtown Odessa, Inc said every egg will contain a piece of candy and more than 15% of all the eggs will have an additional prize ranging from gift cards to downtown businesses to electronics like tablets, Nintendo Switch consoles, TVs, hoverboards, and more.

Businesses will hand out the eggs during normal business hours from April 8-16.