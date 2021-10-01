Downtown business honored for beautiful, creative landscape

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Keep Odessa Beautiful has awarded Side Bar and Grill its commercial Pride Star of the Month award for its creative and beautiful landscape. The downtown restaurant is known for delicious food, as well as its well-maintained patio.

Owner John Herriage says he puts a lot of work to keep the patio looking pristine and is honored to have received the award.

“There are a lot of really great yards out there, and we’re really thrilled that we got it.”

One mission of Side Bar and Grill is to make sure nothing goes to waste. Herriage says a lot of the décor is repurposed.

Keep Odessa Beautiful honors one residential property and one commercial property each month. To learn more about how to nominate your favorite yard, click here.