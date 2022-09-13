ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Downtown Odessa, Inc announced Tuesday it will partner with Odessa Arts for another fun-packed tour of downtown Odessa. The theme of this tour? A celebration of the history and culture of Dios de los Muertos.

The guided walking tour will stop at five local businesses downtown, including The Ector Theatre, Copper Key Gift & Realty, Side Bar & Grill, Torchy’s Tacos, and the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. Patrons will decorate sugar skulls, sample salsa recipes, watch a Mariachi performance, and more.

Tours will start at 6:00 p.m. on October 28- tickets are on sale now and are limited to 100 and participants must be 21 and older with a valid ID. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Order your tickets and t-shirts here.