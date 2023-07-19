ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The alley north of Doran Drive, south of University Avenue, will be closing on Friday, July 21st while Driver Pipeline, an Atmos subcontractor, begins work on their gas main line.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, the construction work will be between Maple Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, with work expected to take up to two months. The dumpsters will be relocated before the closure of the alley.

The city says Driver Pipeline will minimize the work area as much as possible during construction. The public is being asked to follow all traffic control devices.