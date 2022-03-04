(Photo: Getty Images)

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – We typically don’t think much about the types of soaps or detergents we use and how they might affect our plumbing. Here are a list of items that you might use as part of your daily or weekly routines and how they can damage your plumbing.

What do you use to shower and bath with?

If the answer to that includes anything that is not water soluble, your drain pipes may be building up to a clog. Oils and soap which will reharden or collect can cause major plumbing issues. Additionally, products such as scrubs that contain sugar, salt, or even essential oils can cause drainage issues. Any other items like glitter or cocoa butter that will not naturally dissolve in water can clog up the pipes, too. Standard bars of soap can create higher levels of scum that build-up, so consider switching to body wash instead. Also try to cut down on how much you use, since this can help to prevent soap scum from forming as quickly.

Are you using cleaning products that are safe for your drains?

Strong chemicals can erode pipes. Keeping a restroom clean can reduce the amount of hair and debris that can find it’s way into your drain. However, two of the most damaging bathroom cleaning products are actually drain cleaners and drop-in toilet bowl cleaners. Both of these have such strong chemicals that corrode metal pipes, leading to major issues like leaks. Instead, use more natural cleaning products. One effective and safe solution is to pour nearly boiling hot water slowly down the pipe. You can also pour in half a cup of baking soda followed by a cup of vinegar. The natural reaction between these ingredients can sometimes unclog a pipe.

What are you putting in your garbage disposal?

It’s been said that you use things like orange or lemon peels in your garbage disposal to get that “citrus fresh clean” smell in your kitchen. However, citrus peels do not degrade fast enough and can cause build up in your disposal. Instead, try packing ice chunks into your garbage disposal until it’s filled to the top of the drain. Then, turn on your water and turn your disposal on. Initially, you will find that the water that comes up is pretty dirty; but as you continue to run the disposal, you will find that it begins to run clear.

How careful are you with your flushing habits?

Rule of thumb: if it’s not toilet paper, it shouldn’t be flushed. Experts say even though products like cleaning or baby wipes, paper towels, or feminine care products say that they are flushable, it is best to throw them away instead. Other things to beware of flushing: hair, dental floss and q-tips. Even certain types of toilet paper cause plumbing issues – as thicker paper takes longer to break down. If your toilet seems to get clogged quite frequently, your best bet is to switch out your TP for a thinner style – or install a bidet. Also, make sure everyone in the house sticks to the rules when it comes to flushing!

Do you have a drain cover?

Believe it or not, something as simple as a drain cover can mean the difference between a plumbing catastrophe and smooth running pipes. You may not realize all of the small items that slip down the drain unnoticed. Things like bobby pins, razor blades, and especially clumps of hair can cause big issues if they get stuck in the pipes. Most bathroom and sink drain openings are large enough for items like hair clips, jewelry, or other potentially clogging things to easily slip into. The easiest solution is to simply purchase drain covers. There are tons of different styles available to cover any size drain and match your preferred style, too. Just make sure that you are consistently cleaning them out so your bathtub and sink drain normally.

The list of dont’s for your tub, sinks, toilets and disposals:

Be kind to your pipes. Stick to water soluble detergents and soaps. Try to use harsh chemicals sparingly and try cleaning your pipes monthly with baking soda and vinegar as a preventative.

Coffee Grounds

Butter, oil, lard, margarine (any fats or grease)

Eggshells

Pasta

Rice

Vegetable Peels

Medication

Cotton Balls

Kitty Litter

Feminine Hygiene Products

Flour

Dental Floss

Condoms

Your drains and your pockets will thank you if you can remember to follow these few rules.