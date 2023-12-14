MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An anonymous donor has paid to cover the cost of all adoption fees through the end of the year at Fix West Texas and at Midland Animal Services.

“So we had an anonymous donor come forward, and they are gonna pay for all adoption fees throughout the month of December, both here at Fix West Texas…and at Midland Animal Services,” said Karen Patterson, Executive Director at Fix West Texas. “That means it won’t cost them anything, they can come save a life and will cost them nothing.”

Fix West Texas will be having adoption events this weekend at PetSmart in Midland and at Petco in Odessa on Sunday.