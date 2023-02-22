ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If you are planning to do a little spring cleaning this season, the Odessa Salvation Army Store is accepting clothes, furniture, and household goods from anyone wanting to donate their unwanted items. However, a theft earlier this week has Salvation Army leaders asking donors to avoid using the organization’s after-hours drop-off site.

Last weekend, a suspect was caught on camera stealing items left afterhours. It’s not the first such theft to occur and Salvation Army Major Luis Melendez said crimes like this are unnecessary because the organization is always willing to help anyone in need.

“There’s a special message to all who are doing this: If you have a need, if you can come to our office and share your story, we’ll meet you where you’re at. We’ll give you a voucher and you can come get clothing. Don’t steal from us, because when you do, you just cut off opportunities for someone else,” Melendez said.

Money made from reselling donated items is poured right back into the community and helps fund the Salvation Army’s many outreach programs, including feeding the hungry and caring for local children in need. Melendez said thefts like this are hurting the most vulnerable people in the community.

Now, the organization is asking for some help from its donors to ensure that donations don’t get stolen.

“Our store opens Monday through Saturday…that would be the best time to come through our fences, honk your horn, and if you can’t bring it out, one of our employees will come out.”

If you’d like to donate, you can visit the thrift store between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 505 W 42nd Street.