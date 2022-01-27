MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department say they have arrested a man for assault of a pregnant person. Now, the Crisis Center of West Texas wants the community to understand the signs of domestic abuse and how to reach out.

Tuesday, 21-year-old Jalen Shaquan Harris was arrested and charged by Midland Police. They say he punched his girlfriend, who is five months pregnant. He is now facing charges of assault of a pregnant person.

According to the affidavit, Harris punched his girlfriend in the face and when she proceeded to run away and call 911, Harris grabbed her by the neck before letting her go after she reportedly told him he was going to jail.

Domestic violence has been a huge problem, especially in Texas and the United States. Organizations such as the Crisis Center of West Texas speaks about the warning signs for those in abusive relationships.

Hannah Horrick, with the Crisis Center of West Texas says, “Our partners with the Odessa Police Department, are reporting more domestic violence calls then they have in previous years.

Horrick says that while Texas crime as a whole has been slowing down respectively, domestic violence cases have continued to rise.

“The last couple of years, there’s some ties to COVID and some other extenuating circumstance, that unfortunately have meant those numbers are rising for the first time in a very long time,” says Horrick.

Among pregnant women specifically, Horrick says, domestic violence is a major issue.

She adds, “One thing that we want folks to consider, is that folks who are teenagers or have unplanned pregnancies, are at the highest risk of domestic violence, and that domestic violence has a potential really serious impact on the health of both mom and baby.”

Horrick continues to say, “50-75 percent of women who have experienced abuse, prior to getting pregnant will continue to experience abuse.”

According to Horrick, there is not always going to be obvious signs of domestic abuse, but there are several things one can be on the look out for that could be the difference in saving someone’s life.

“We think to look for things like bruises, or to look out for what we think is like tell tale signs of a black eye or things like that. Other tell tale sign can be standard things of depression and anxiety, someone who is struggling in other facets,” adds Horrick.

If at any point, you or someone you know feels unsafe in a relationship, the Crisis Center says it wants to get help right away. If the situation is an emergency, contact local police.