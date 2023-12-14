ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A bunch of books are headed to the Basin! More specifically, to Ector County kids!

The “Education Foundation of Odessa” announced on Thursday that they have partnered with the non-profit “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” to provide one high quality book per month, free of charge, to Ector County kids, from babies up to 5 years old.

“Literacy is a challenge worldwide,” said Celeste Potter, with the Education Foundation of Odessa. “We’re struggling with literacy and so partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is our way of ensuring our children are equipped for a school when they arrive for their first day of kindergarten. Putting books in the hands of children as early as the month they’re born ’til they’re five years old is really going to empower those students.”

The initiative was also made possible thanks to a $100,000 donation from Chevron. Organizers say this is the first partnership with “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library” in West Texas.

“They’re going to know what a book is. They’re going to know how to hold a book. Hopefully their parents are encouraged to read more to them, exposing them to more words so when they get to school, they’re not behind. And that should just set a trajectory for our entire community to just really raise the bar and level of education that we put out,” continued Potter.

Any kid who wants to get involved in this free book program must have a parent or guardian enroll them. They don’t have to be a student or plan on being a student in the future to get involved.