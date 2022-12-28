ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A retail employee was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole thousands from a store safe. 49-year-old Brandy McKinney has been charged with felony Theft.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began in late November when a Dollar General asset protection employee said another employee, identified as McKinney, was caught on camera placing a bag of cash worth more than $3,300 into a pocket of her work apron. Investigators said McKinney left the store without placing the money in a register or returning it to the safe. Upon questioning, McKinney reportedly said she had “memory issues” and could not remember taking the cash but agreed to repay the money if she was allowed to keep her job.

McKinney was arrested earlier this week on a warrant and remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $5,000.