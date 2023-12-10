ODESSA, Texas(KMID/KPEJ)-Animal Control needs your help identifying three dogs who attacked a child on Thursday. The child was walking to his bus on the 8700 block of Lamar when he was attacked by three dogs.

The child is receiving the proper medical treatment.

Animal control has increased its coverage of the neighborhood. The community has also joined the effort to look for these dogs. Animal control wants to get these dogs off the streets and tested for rabies and other possible illnesses. If you have any information on this incident, please call 432-368-3527.