Dog Rescue R Us helping find strays a new home

GARDENDALE, Texas ( ABC Big 2 / FOX 24) – Since 2019 Dog Rescue R Us has helped countless numbers of stray dogs across West Texas. The organization said it gets up to 400 strays every month, but with

the help from many people in the community they are working to find all those dogs a better life.

“I can tell you for a fact in two and a half years, we have saved over 10,000 dogs,” said Vice President Dana Tinely. “I don’t even know our last count.”

Tinely said with the number of dogs they are getting, there’s problem here in the Basin.

“The problem is there are still 30,000 to 40,000 more out there that need to be saved and are being dumped and are being euthanized, being taken to the shelter, just running the streets in packs,” Tinely said.

But this non-profit is helping these dogs by taking them off the streets and housing them in their facility in Gardendale. Once they take the dogs in, they help get them spayed, neutered and vaccinated.

But the team at Dog Rescue Are Us don’t do this alone.

“Of course once the facility is packed full we have to rely on our fosters,” Tinely said. ” And we have many amazing fosters that just continue to open their doors.”

Fosters like Oscar Ramos have helped rescue more than 40 dogs within the last year and a half.

“It’s definitely a good feeling obviously the finical part everyone can’t always do that but at least as to providing a home for them,” Ramos said. “You know it defiantly makes me feel like we are making a difference in some kind of way at least for the dogs.”

Other first time fosters like Kelli Gunn plan to help more dogs in the future and hope more West Texans will help out too.

“I’m a single mom, I work full time, I’m going back and getting my masters in counseling, I’m busy.” Gunn said. “But when you find it to be important you make time for it. And so one of the things that I do think is important is that there are a devastating number of animals that are being dropped.”

Once the fosters get their dogs vaccinated, they drop them off for transport to states up north for their new homes.

Dolly Hinsz who operates these transports said once they send dogs away,they continue to receive more.

“You know where we have a bus load going out of 88, I guarantee you tomorrow morning there will be 71 that are already ready for those spots and we have to figure out how to make it another two weeks before

we have to fill up to they 88 dogs again,” Hinsz said.

Dog Rescue R Us partners with other rescue organizations up north to find dogs in West Texas the perfect home. Tasha Lee drives these dogs to their new homes, she said the constant rescue trips in West

Texas has taken a toll.

“We can’t move them out fast enough and it’s tireing…we’re really tired.. but we just keep going because if we don’t, what happens?.. I know I get tired my body aches.. but I cant stop becasue I see what happend if I don’t.”

But seeing all of the dogs they help find new hopes makes all their hard work worth it.

“It’s just amazing to see the homes,” said Dog Rescue R Us President, Shawn Blair. “When you have a dog that has lived on a chain it’s entire life and now you see it out on a boat or laying on a couch with it’s new little person it’s amazing it’s what keeps us going.”

Dog Rescue R Us is also urging the West Texas community to get their dogs spayed in neutered to help lower the stray population. They are also in need of more volunteers, If you would like to help, you can find more information on the Dog Rescue R Us Facebook page.