ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa has seen an alarming increase in stray and abandoned pets in recent months and, as area shelters have remained full, area rescue groups are helping find new homes for those left behind. One such group, Permian Basin Animal Advocates, has taken to Facebook to help find new homes for these abandoned four-legged friends- often help comes in the form of foster families to house animals until they can be flown to new homes out of state.

One pup, Mo, spent days wandering around Odessa after he was left behind by his family. Mo found help from a local foster before being taken in by Biggie Paws Rescue in Salem, Wisconsin. There, Mo found a new purpose.

Mo was enrolled in training classes and passed the AKC Canine Good Citizen test last week. A professional trainer called Mo “one-in-a-million”. Now, the folks at Biggie Paws Rescue have decided to train Mo as a service or therapy dog. They believe he will make a great reading buddy for school children or may one day help brighten up a patient’s day in a hospital or assisted living facility.

His story goes to show- one man’s trash is often another’s treasure.

While Mo’s story has a happy ending- local rescue groups still need help to get other abandoned pets off the street. And you can help by becoming a foster.

A foster is a family or individual who holds an abandoned animal for a short period of time until a forever home or transport can be found. By fostering, the number of animals euthanized or running the streets is greatly reduced- and more are given a shot at finding a forever home. If you are willing to open up your home to a four-legged friend for a short time, fill out your application here.