ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New court documents released in the death of Hailey Dunn reveal the Colorado City teen was killed with a blunt object the day before she was officially reported missing in 2010.

The documents detail allegations against suspect Shawn Adkins, who was indicted for Murder and Tampering with Evidence by a Mitchell County Grand Jury December 30.

Investigators believe Adkins killed 13-year-old Hailey by “striking her in the head with an unknown blunt object” on December 26, 2010.

Adkins is also accused of “intentionally and knowingly concealing a human corpse, namely the body of [Hailey Dunn], with the intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense.”

Hailey was officially reported missing December 27, 2010, and her remains were later found at a rural location near Lake JB Thomas in March 2013.

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until earlier this year.

Upon learning of the indictment, Hailey’s father Clint Dunn released the following statement:

“We remain grateful for all the positive support. It’s been a long six months of waiting after a decade of injustice. On New Year’s Eve, Mr. Dunn received a call about an official indictment. We are told there are now two (2) felony counts involved. To those in local media asking us for updates, we encourage you to make those calls on your own. Please do not ask us to discuss what we are obligated to protect. Mr. Dunn will remain unavailable for comment until after the trial is over.”

Adkins remains held in the Mitchell County Jail on a $2 million bond.

