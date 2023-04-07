ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It was an ordinary day when 45-year-old Jacob Watkins began to feel sick; he was on his way to an important business meeting and called a trusted friend for advice. Watkins, who had unknowingly suffered a stroke, said that advice saved his life.

“I had a meeting with a customer…a potentially big contract, and my face started tingling. I started feeling some numbness on my left side and my head was throbbing. It felt like an ice pick to the head. Then my arm started getting numb and I felt dizzy. I called Christin Timmons, and she told me to go to the hospital right way. And that’s not really what I wanted to hear because I would have to miss a big meeting, but it’s what I needed to hear,” a grateful Watkins said.

Timmons, who has worked in the medical field as a nurse for decades, recognized the signs of a stroke and knew that Watkins needed to be evaluated quickly. Unfortunately, many people outside of the medical community may not know the symptoms, and medical experts say that can be deadly.

“Getting there quick, recognizing the symptoms, calling for help…that’s what saved my life,” Watkins said.

So, what does the average person need to know about the symptoms?

“The easiest way is to remember the acronym BE FAST,” said Neurologist Dr. Abdul Kadir.

B for Balance: An acute onset of balance issues, including loss of balance, trouble walking, dizziness or loss of coordination can be a symptom.

E for Eyes: Many stroke patients report double vision or blurred or fuzzy vision and difficulty seeing out of one or both eyes.

F is for Face: Sudden facial drooping, numbness, and weakened facial muscles can signify a stroke. For example, an uneven smile can be a red flag.

A is for Arm: Numbness, tingling, or weakness of the arm can be a sign as well.

S is for Speech: Slurred speech, trouble finding the right words or difficulty comprehending what other people are saying can also signal that a trip to the hospital is needed.

T is for Time: Time to call 911. Dr. Kadir said time is the most important thing to remember as early intervention is the best way to help a patient experiencing a stroke.

“Time is of the essence. When you have a stroke, the blood supply is cut off to the brain and there is damage that is done because of the blood clots getting stuck in the blood vessel. For every minute- every minute that you lose for the possible intervention, you lose about two million cells of the brain,” Dr. Kadir said. “About 14 billion connections are gone in one minute. Seven and a half miles of myelinated fibers are lost in one minute. So do not ignore the symptoms of a stroke. Just imagine someone feeling sick and thinking they will just take a nap and will feel better when they wake up. That’s an hour or so lost because they were sleeping.”

Treating a stroke, Dr. Kadir said, comes down to three key parts- Reduce, Recognize, Respond.

“When patients recognize they have symptoms of a stroke- do not drive, call 911. Get to the hospital because there’s a protocol that the doctors and nurses know to follow. And do not take an aspirin. People think taking an aspirin is what they should do, but that’s for the heart. There are two types of strokes- ischemic stroke when a blood clot gets stuck in the blood vessel and the blood supply gets interrupted, and a hemorrhagic stroke where the blood clot causes the vessels to rupture and bleed. That’s why it’s so important not to take an aspirin. You’re making things worse and that can lead to a fatality,” Dr. Kadir emphasized.

According to Dr. Kadir, once you present to the emergency room with stroke symptoms, the doctors and nurses jump into high gear and follow a strict protocol aimed at diagnosing and treating the patient appropriately. That includes a CT Scan, and if caught early enough, a medication known as TPA.

“It’s a clot buster but patients are only given that medication if it’s been less than four and a half hours since the onset of symptoms. That’s why it’s so important not to just wait for the symptoms to go away,” Dr. Kadir said.

Because an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, Dr. Kadir said the team at MCH works with patients post stroke to try and find the cause so they can offer advice on how to prevent future strokes.

“In 80% of patients they can identify the cause of the stroke and help prevent future strokes by lifestyle changes,” Dr. Kadir said.

According to Dr. Kadir, risk factors for stroke include diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, a history of smoking, drug and alcohol use, as well as some infections, such as COVID-19, heart conditions, especially an irregular heartbeat, hormone use, and sleep apnea. Dr. Kadir called these “modifiable risk factors”. Risk factors that cannot be modified include age, race, and certain genetic conditions.

Additionally, Dr. Kadir warned that even children can have a stroke and experience many of the same symptoms.

“You should not take a chance. Don’t think you’re too young. I had a patient once, a 12-year-old, and his mother brought him in because she suspected an inner-ear issue, his balance was slightly off, but we recognized he showed signs of a stroke and we later learned it was caused by a tumor on his heart,” Dr. Kadir said.

For Watkins, the cause of his stroke has not yet been identified, but his team of doctors is still conducting tests. He’s been wearing a heart monitor for the past month and just recently completed his sleep study to test for sleep apnea- it’s one of those risk factors Dr. Kadir said is often overlooked.

“If stubborn men knew, and I’m one of them, if they knew that sleep apnea can cause this, they would run to the doctor and get tested and use that CPAP machine,” Watkins said.

A CPAP machine is worn by people with sleep apnea at bedtime and delivers air through tubing and into a mask to keep the airway open while at rest.

“I’m just telling everyone about my experience because I want everyone to know the signs so they can get help fast. Don’t be stubborn, nobody thinks it will happen to them, but if you feel sick, just go, go, go, and get help,” Watkins said.

Watkins said he is moving forward by making the lifestyle changes his doctors recommended. He’s also spreading the word and raising awareness as well as singing the praises of the team of doctors and nurses who took care of him.

“If I could give the nurse in the ICU a million dollars, I’d do it without hesitation. The care…I couldn’t have gotten any better care from the medical staff if I’d been a relative. The ER staff too was absolutely phenomenal. And Dr. Dar, he came in to talk to me about lifestyle changes and I knew he cared, he told me exactly what I needed to hear,” said Watkins.