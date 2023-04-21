ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It comes as no surprise that oil, gas, and energy companies make up for the majority of Odessa’s largest employers, but do you know what other private companies employ a lot of the Midland/Odessa population?

While you likely are aware of these companies, you might not be aware of how many people some of these companies employ. Here’s a list of the top 5 private companies except for oil, gas, and electric companies, according to the Odessa Development Corporation:

The Odessa Regional Medical Center comes in first with 809 employees. The ORMC comes in fourth overall, when accounting for all companies.

HEB comes in second with 764 employees. HEB comes in fifth overall.

Bobby Cox Companies, Inc. comes in third with 549 employees. Bobby Cox comes in sixth overall.

Albertsons/United/Market Street is in fourth with 480 employees, coming in at eighth overall.

And finally coming in fifth, Sewell Family Dealerships has 410 employees and ranks ninth overall.

Note: This is list is as of September of 2022, so the numbers may vary slightly from what’s listed.

For more information, please visit the Odessa Development Corporation website.