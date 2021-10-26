Do you know any of the suspects on Midland’s most wanted list?

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers has updated its most wanted fugitives list. Crime Stoppers says the suspects on this list have active warrants as of October 25.

Included on this list are:

Guadalupe Galindo, 23. Galindo is wanted for the January murder of Juan Anguiano. Police say Galindo shot Anguiano at a Midland sports bar after an argument broke out in the parking lot.

Jacob Gutierrez, 31. Gutierrez was charged in March on one count of Accident Involving Death, a second-degree felony, following the death of Jacob Miranda Martinez, 33. Police say Gutierrez was involved in a hit and run crash in the 10000 block of W Highway 80 that left Martinez dead.

Llenmi Mendoza, 29, is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Caleb Urias, 19, is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Julian Medrano, 43, is wanted for Aggravated Robbery.

You can see the full list of wanted suspects here.

According to Crime Stoppers, some of these fugitives are considered dangerous, and possible armed. As such, anyone with information on where these suspects can be found is asked not to approach a suspect. Instead, call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.