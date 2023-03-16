ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Da Gorilla Kids organizer Shawn Carrasco understands the importance of being a positive role model for children and knows that simply “showing up” goes a long way to setting area youth on the right path. That’s why Carrasco has made it his mission to keep kids busy this spring break.

All week, DGK hosted a mini camp for students. The camp offers kids a chance to exercise, connect with children from all walks of life, and more importantly, hear from guest speakers tackling topics such as bullying, mental health, and the growing dangers of fentanyl.

“I just wanted to give kids who aren’t going on vacation and don’t have the opportunity to take trips…give them a positive place where they can work out and train. It’s more about the mentorship and introducing them to the program, getting them ready for the summer,” Carrasco said.

For more information on upcoming camps or to learn how you can volunteer, follow Carrasco’s Facebook page here.