ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested a man early Friday morning in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station. Curtis Leon Henderson, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

According to OPD, around 6:00 a.m. on December 1, officers responded to a DK store at 600 S Grandview to investigate a robbery. At the scene, the victim told investigators that an unknown man had entered the store and said, “This is a robbery.” At that point, the victim said the man threatened them with a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect ran from the scene with stolen merchandise and an unknown amount of cash; OPD said investigators later found a man matching the suspect’s description in the area of Barret and Avenida de Mexico; that man was later identified as Henderson and was positively identified as the accused in this case.

Henderson was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon on an unknown bond.