ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – In a recent release from the City of Odessa, starting tomorrow North Dixie Boulevard traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This project will take place between 44th street and 56th street.

Contractors will start milling out asphalt to the two inside lanes and after crews will install a concrete valley gutter. This project is expected to take several months. Drivers can expect delays along North Dixie Blvd and 52nd street.