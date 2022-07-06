ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – From face painting to balloon animals and snow cones, the summer reading program kicked off at the Ector County Library with something for everyone to enjoy.

The official start date of the reading program began on May 26th with a number of events including, the Pirate Scavenger Hunt, a theatre production of “Treasure Island” and music from Will Parker and the Make Believe Band.

Upcoming events that are a part of the reading program are as followed:

-Ocean Painting on Wednesday, July 6, 3-4 pm

-Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters Book Club on Thursday, July 7, 3:30-5 pm

-Dungeons & Dragons on Thursday, July 14, 3:30-5 pm

-Ocean Story Cubes on Thursday, July 21, 3:30-5 pm

For more information on programs held at the Ector County Library, click here.